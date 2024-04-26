One more suspect in Crocus City Hall terror attack arrested — police

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Another suspect in the terror attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall music venue has been arrested, a police spokesman told TASS.

"One more potential suspect in the Crocus terror attack case has been detained. Investigators are probing into his role in the terror attack," he said.

The detention was reported earlier by the RBC media outlet, which said that police had detained Tajik national Djumokhon Kurbonov.

In all, eleven suspects, including four perpetrators, have been arrested.

The terror attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk just a stone’s throw from Moscow’s city limits was staged on the evening of March 22. According to the latest data, the terror attack claimed 144 lives. As many as 551 people were hurt. Russia’s Investigative Committee said it traced links between those who had committed the attack and Ukrainian nationalists.