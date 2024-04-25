All-Belarusian People's Assembly adopts new military doctrine, security concept

MINSK, April 25. /TASS/. The All-Belarusian People's Assembly (APA) has approved a new military doctrine, which defines the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons as a means of strategic deterrence.

"It is adopted unanimously," said the APA chairman, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Under a separate decision - also made unanimously - the National Assembly approved an updated National Security Concept, adjusted to the changed situation in the world.

New military doctrine

The adoption of a new military doctrine instead of the one that has been in force since July 2016 stems from the need for adaptation to the changed military-strategic situation. The goals of Belarus’ military policy are defined as ensuring security through conflict prevention and guaranteed defense in case of aggression. The country aims to strengthen security within the framework of the Union State, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the CIS, and to promote security initiatives under the auspices of the UN and the OSCE.

Minsk is firmly opposed to the ongoing expansion of NATO and militarization of the member-countries and candidate members, but is ready to resume a pragmatic dialogue with them, provided that aggressive rhetoric and actions against Minsk are stopped. The doctrine points out that Poland's ambitions to acquire the status of a regional leader and the confrontational policy of the Baltic states are the factors behind their interference in the internal affairs of Belarus and preparations for instigating an internal conflict, including the creation of armed groups of Belarusian defectors in neighboring countries.

New ranking of threats and nuclear weapons

The military doctrine makes a new methodological approach that provides for ranking military dangers as "risk," "challenge," and "threat," which makes it possible to implement a phased system of response. Instead of the categories of local and regional wars the notions of interstate and coalition wars are introduced.

Minsk's ability to counter military dangers relies, among other things, on the support of its allies, primarily Russia. The deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is seen as an important component of deterring potential adversaries. Belarus considers the use of military force in peacetime legitimate in order to prevent other countries’ aggression, destabilization of the situation inside the country, and armed incidents. Minsk is ready to use force to prevent cyberattacks.

Belarus will consider aggression against any of the CSTO member states as aggression against all members of the organization and will provide the attacked country with the necessary assistance, including military. Minsk is prepared to participate in peacekeeping operations under UN Security Council resolutions.

National Security Concept

Belarus’ current version of the National Security Concept was approved in November 2010. Amended by more than 70%, the text was approved by the Security Council in March 2023 and made public for nation-wide discussion. The Security Council approved the finalized version in February 2024.

For the first time, the concept defines risks and challenges to national security, which will allow for a more effective assessment of its condition and for taking prompt counter measures. The concept mentions biological security and the newly-formulated idea of electoral sovereignty. The national interests now include the need to protect the people of Belarus as a unique historical community and the traditional family as a union of a woman and a man by birth.

The concept states that the military potential of Belarus is sufficient to cope with the tasks of armed defense. At the same time, the document envisages efforts to strengthen collective security with the allied states, primarily with Russia and members of the CSTO, wider cooperation among the CIS member-states, and participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The new concept provides for a multi-vectored policy aimed at developing mutually beneficial ties with states in various regions around the world. Belarus is committed to preserving the role of the UN in ensuring global peace and stays determined to actively participate in the OSCE. At the same time it is against the abuse of their mechanisms to put pressure on countries. Minsk is committed to maintaining a pragmatic dialogue with the European Union, the United States and other Western countries on issues of mutual interest.