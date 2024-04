MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. North Korea will send a delegation to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the North Korean Embassy in Russia told TASS.

"Yes, the North Korean delegation will be definitely present at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the Embassy said.

The 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8, 2024. TASS will be the information partner of the event.