DONETSK, April 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has withdrawn from the first defensive line in the village of Berdychi in the Avdeyevka area, adviser to the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS on Friday.

"Data recorders have registered numerous facts of the escape of Ukrainian forces from the first defensive line in the village of Berdychi," Kimakovsky said.

The Ukrainian military has suffered heavy casualties among personnel and military hardware in that community, he added.