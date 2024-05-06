Russia working to bring senior Ukrainian officials before tribunal, diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Moscow is steadily working to try Ukraine's political leadership, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, said.

Earlier, the Russian Interior Ministry put Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on a wanted list; with his wanted notice appearing in the ministry’s database. Ukraine's former National Security Council Secretary Alexey Danilov, ex-Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin and former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov (designated in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) were also declared wanted based on the Russian Criminal Code.

"These people's actions constitute offenses," Miroshnik told the Soloviev Live TV channel. "We are working consistently and purposefully to bring the Ukrainian political leadership - a team of puppets - before a tribunal," the diplomat stressed.

According to him, "the official process is underway with the Russian Interior Ministry beginning to determine <...> those to be placed in the defendant pool."