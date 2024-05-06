British envoy reiterates London’s course on aiding Kiev will continue — Foreign Office

LONDON, May 6. /TASS/. British Ambassador to Russia Nigel Casey said during the meeting the Russian Foreign Ministry that London will keep providing aid to Ukraine, the British Foreign Office in its statement.

"The Ambassador reiterated the UK's support for Ukraine […] and restated the UK's position on providing support to Ukraine," a Foreign Office spokesperson said, according to Sky News,

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office claimed that the "the British Ambassador was not summoned."

"He met Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials for a diplomatic meeting," the agency said.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Casey’s summoning to the Smolenskaya Square. He was presented with a decisive protest over Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s recent claim, which he made in his interview for Reuters, that Ukraine is entitled to attack Russian territory with British-made weapons. Casey was warned that any British military facilities and vehicles on Ukrainian territory and beyond may become targets in response to Ukrainian strikes, carried out via British-made weapons.