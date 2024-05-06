Russia proposes its own draft of UNSC resolution on ending arms race in space

UNITED NATIONS, May 6. /TASS/. In the UN Security Council Russia has proposed its own draft resolution on ending the arms race in space, Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has said.

In April, Russia used its veto and blocked the draft resolution of the US and Japan on the non-deployment of nuclear weapons in space.

"Guided by the special responsibility of a permanent member of the UN Security Council for maintaining peace and stability, we proposed our own, alternative draft Security Council resolution on the prevention of an arms race in outer space (PAROS) following the vote on the US draft," Nebenzya said at the UN General Assembly.

In April, he pointed out that the purpose of the US and Japanese document was to smear Russia and to breed discord among UN Security Council members.