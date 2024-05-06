Moscow’s exhibition of captured Ukrainian combat vehicles enjoys high popularity — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The exhibition of captured Ukrainian combat vehicles at Moscow’s Poklonnaya Hill enjoys high popularity among people, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, this exhibition is very popular among our people," he said.

Commenting on the idea of extending the exhibition and organizing similar expositions in other cities, he said, "This is a question to our colleagues in the defense ministry as organizers." "I am sure our colleagues in the defense ministry will heed you initiative and look at it," Peskov added.