PARIS, May 6. /TASS/. France is not at war with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint news conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We are not at war with Russia or the Russian people," he said in comments webcast on the Elysee Palace's X account. "We are also not seeking a change of power in Russia."

Macron said EU countries are ready to "support Ukraine as long as it takes."