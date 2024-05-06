Kremlin refrains from speculating on preferred successor to Zelensky

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin deems it premature to discuss who Moscow would prefer to take office as the next Ukrainian leader, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the search for a replacement for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky after his office expires on May 20.

"It is premature to talk about it," he said when asked which candidates Moscow would be willing to talk to.

Earlier, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported the US was in contact with former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, head of the Ukrainian president's office Andrey Yermak, former Verkhovna Rada speaker Dmitry Razumkov and former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valery Zaluzhny as possible successors to Zelensky.

"I still suggest at this stage that we turn to our colleagues from the Foreign Intelligence Service for clarification," Peskov commented.

According to the SVR, Ukraine's new leader will be able to write off failures on the front on Zelensky and continue the project of "war to the last Ukrainian."