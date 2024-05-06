US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf zone 11 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"Over the past 24 hours, 11 violations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by two pairs of F-15 fighters, a pair of Typhoon fighters, two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft and an MQ-9 reconnaissance and attack drone," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

In Popov's words, such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace.

In a separate development, the Russian official continued, one Syria serviceman was injured by a terrorist sniper near the Trumba settlement in the Idlib governorate.