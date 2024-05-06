EAEU summit participants to give start to trade agreement talks with Mongolia

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be held in two rounds and several important documents will be signed in conclusion, aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

The summit will consist "of two main activities - these are the first meeting in a narrow circle of participants and then the expanded one," Ushakov said.

"Agreements documents will be signed at the expanded [meeting]," he noted. "In particular, the document will be adopted to start talks on entering into a trade agreement with Mongolia," Ushakov added.

Participants in the meeting will discuss "practical issues, including the most current ones" and "prospects of further strengthening integration processes" by 2025, listen to reports on EAEU activities over the past year, and discuss results "of Union’s activity over the last decade," the aide said.