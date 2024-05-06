Abbas hopes for full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza — WAFA

CAIRO, May 6. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed hope that Israel will undertake the commitment of ceasing the aggression in the Gaza Strip and withdraw all its forces from the enclave, the WAFA news agency quoted the presidential statement as saying.

"President Mahmoud Abbas tonight welcomed the announcement of successful Egyptian-Qatari efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip," the statement says.

According to the report, Abbas also expressed hope "that Israel will commit to ending the aggression," with subsequent "full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The president also "called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel" to make its government stop its aggression against the Palestinian people and "to continue efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine."

Hamas said earlier that it had notified the Egyptian and Qatari mediators that it accepted their draft agreement on a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip. According to the sources of the Al Jazeera television channel, the proposal that has been accepted by Hamas envisages the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave and complete lifting of the blockade.

The latest official ceasefire proposal that had been coordinated with Israel was handed over to Hamas by Egypt on April 27. It envisaged the release of 20 out of 40 hostages held by radicals in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a ceasefire in the enclave.