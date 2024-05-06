Russian mortars destroy Ukrainian stronghold in Donetsk area — top brass

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Mortar gunners of Russia’s 1st Army Corps have destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Artillerymen of the 1st Army Corps of Russia’s battlegroup South have destroyed a stronghold of the Ukrainian units in the Donetsk area with accurate mortar fire," the statement said.

After receiving data on the coordinates and nature of the target, the crew of the 120 mm mortar aimed the gun and hit the target from a camouflaged firing position.

After the first round, the drone operator made an adjustment, followed by the second and third rounds, and the target was hit.