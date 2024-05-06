Russian Interior Ministry declares ex-Ukrainian army chief wanted

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has put former Ukrainian armed forces commander-in-chief Ruslan Khomchak, accused of criminal actions that killed and injured dozens of civilians, including children, on a wanted list, the agency's database reveals.

"Khomchak Ruslan Borisovich. Date of birth: June 5, 1967. Wanted under the article of the Criminal Code," the database says. The article under which he is wanted is not specified.

The database also contains data on the search for the former head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) anti-terrorist center Vasily Krutov. "Krutov Vasily Vasilievich. Wanted under the article of the Criminal Code," the database says. It does not specify under which article the search is being conducted.

The Russian Investigative Committee earlier filed charges against Khomchak, who was in charge of the general command of the Ukrainian armed forces, in absentia. According to the investigation, his crimes resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians, including children. Hundreds of civilian infrastructure facilities were also damaged. Last summer, the Russian Investigative Committee also filed charges against Krutov in absentia.

Khomchak served as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces from March 27, 2020 to July 27, 2021. Krutov was in charge of the so-called anti-terrorist operation in southeastern Ukraine in July 2014.