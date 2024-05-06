Putin to meet with presidents of Guinea-Bissau, Laos on May 9 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the president of Guinea-Bissau, and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith on May 9, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Then [talks] with the president of Laos and with the president of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau. It will be a busy day, including in the international context," Ushakov said as he laid out what Putin plans to do after the end of the Victory Day parade on May 9.

Ushakov described Thongloun Sisoulith, who received teacher education in Leningrad and speaks Russian, as a longtime and reliable friend of Russia.

"We have a lot of issues to discuss. Our countries have close views on international issues, and the economy is actively developing," he said.

Umaro Sissoco Embalo previously visited Russia in 2023 for the second Russia-Africa summit, and on an official visit in 2022.

"That means there is active communication between the two leaders. They know each other well, feel each other well. During the talks it is planned to consider issues of increasing bilateral cooperation further, primarily in the trade and economic areas," Ushakov said.