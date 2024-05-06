Iran ready to share atomic energy technologies with other countries — AEOI chief

DUBAI, May 6. /TASS/. Iran is ready to share peaceful atomic technologies with other countries in order to advance scientific knowledge globally, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Monday at the 2024 International Conference on Nuclear Sciences and Technology (ICNST) in Iran's central city of Isfahan.

"Our aim is to showcase the technological and scientific level of the Islamic Republic through our achievements and papers," IRNA news agency quoted Eslami as saying.

"Despite pressure from hegemonic powers to prevent the implementation of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, the first ICNST received a warm welcome," he continued. "In the fight against arrogant powers, the Islamic Republic is prepared to transfer its technologies to other countries worldwide."

IRNA reported earlier that the First International Conference on Nuclear Sciences and Technology (ICNST) in Isfahan is set to officially open on the night of May 6 and coincides with the 30th anniversary of the National Nuclear Conference.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Secretary-General Rafael Grossi is expected to be present in Iran for the 2024 International Conference on Nuclear Sciences and Technology.