West should assess risks of Russia's response to asset confiscation — Foreign Ministry

KAZAN, May 16. /TASS/. Representatives of Western business circles are calculating the risks of Russia's response to the confiscation of Russian assets, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told reporters on the sidelines of the "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" international economic forum.

Earlier, Estonia passed a law legalizing the use of part of the frozen Russian assets in the country to compensate for damage to Ukraine.

"More sensible business and political circles [in the West] weigh all risks, including for themselves, and the risks of retaliatory measures on our side, which can be both symmetrical and asymmetrical in a variety of instruments, including legal, financial, and administrative," Pankin answered a question from TASS about whether other EU countries could introduce similar legal acts.

He added that Estonia is violating international law and committing theft by allowing seized Russian assets to be used for transfer to Ukraine.

