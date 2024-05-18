{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Battlegroup North liberates settlement of Staritsa — Russian Defense Ministry

Russian air defenses down 37 drones, Tochka U missile, 21 HIMARS, Vampire, Olkha rockets in past day

Battlegroup North liberates settlement of Staritsa in Kharkov Region. "Units of Battlegroup North carried out active operations, liberating the settlement of Staritsa in the Kharkov Region and advancing deeper into enemy defenses," the statement reads.

Russian forces destroy IRIS-T radar, drone boat storage site, two Ukrainian drone boats in western part of Black Sea, on Dnieper River in past day. "Two drone speedboats of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed in the western part of the Black Sea and on the Dnieper River in the past day,"."Russian tactical aircraft, drone teams, missile units and artillery forces destroyed a German-made IRIS-T radar and a drone boat storage site. Enemy troops and equipment were hit in 134 areas," the statement reads.

Russian air defenses down 37 drones, Tochka U missile, 21 HIMARS, Vampire, Olkha rockets in past day. "Air defenses downed 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, a Tochka U missile and 21 rockets, including US-made HIMARS rockets, Czech-made Vampire rockets and Olkha rockets," the statement reads.

Battlegroup West move to more advantageous positions, making Ukraine lose up to 270 troops."Units of Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions and inflicted a defeat on the forces of the 14h Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade near Sinkovka and Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region and Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. They also repelled an attack by an assault team from the 63rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

Battlegroup Dnepr makes Ukraine lose two tanks, six artillery pieces."Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit troops and equipment of the 35th Marine Brigade and the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Ivanovka in the Kherson Region and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 40 troops, two tanks and three motor vehicles. In addition, four US-made M777 155 mm howitzers, a British-made FH-70 towed howitzer and a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer were destroyed by counterbattery fire," the statement reads.

"Troops and equipment of the 106th, 113th and 129th territorial defense brigades were hit near Veterinarnoye in the Kharkov Region, Miropolye and Loknya in the Sumy Region. Four counterattacks by assault teams from the 42nd Mechanized Brigade, the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade near Liptsy, Tikhoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Ukraine lost up to 150 troops, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles.

A Grad 122 mm combat vehicle, a Polish-made Krab 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, a Bogdana 155 mm self-propelled howitzer and a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer were destroyed by counterbattery fire. In addition, a Ukrainian ammunition depot was wiped out.

Battlegroup South improves frontline positions, hitting troops, equipment of four Ukrainian brigades. "Units of Battlegroup South improved their frontline positions, hitting troops and equipment of the 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 105th and 111th territorial defense brigades near Krasnogorovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

Battlegroup Center improves tactical positions, defeats units of four Ukrainian brigades, repels five contrattacks, makes Ukraine lose up to 420 troops in past day. "Units of Battlegroup Center improved their tactical positions, defeating the forces of the 68th Ranger Brigade, the 24th and 100th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Second National Guard Brigade near Semyonovka, Mayorsk, Kalinovo and Novgorodskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled five counterattacks by assault teams from the 25th Air Assault Brigade, the 47th and 110th mechanized brigades and the 142th Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Netailovo, Umanskoye, Arkhangelskoye and Solovyovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 420 troops, a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle and five motor vehicles. In addition, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, an Akatsiya 152 mm self-propelled gun, a Giatsint-B 152 mm gun, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, two D-30 122 mm howitzers and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 mobile radar system were hit by counterbattery fire.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian drone over Crimea
The Kiev regime’s attempt to use a fixed-wing drone to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia was foiled, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement
Slovakia’s PM Fico still in intensive care — TV
According to the report, Robert Fico is in stable but still serious condition
Seven servicemen hurt in blast in territory of Military Academy in St. Petersburg
The explosion occurred during clean-up operations at basement premises in the utility zone of the Budenny Military Academy, the press service of the Leningrad Military District reported
Zelensky admits possibility of Ukraine losing Kharkov
The Ukrainian president asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide two Patriot systems to defend Kharkov, but the US diplomat did not give him an unequivocal answer
Putin says up to Ukraine’s judicial system to decide on Zelensky’s legitimacy
"It’s a matter of assessment. And this assessment should primarily be made by the Constitutional Court and the political system in Ukraine itself," the Russian president reiterated
London blacklists two Russian companies, one firm from North Korea
The restrictions were imposed on Vostochnaya Stevedoring Co LLC and Toplivo Bunkering Company, as well as North Korean Paekyangsan Shipping Company
Expert sees attack on Slovak PM as challenge to all opponents of war in Ukraine
Adnan Sayed Hussein points out that the attack came at a time when a large batch of weapons is being prepared to be sent to Ukraine and discussions are underway on increasing military assistance to Kiev to $100 bln
West should assess risks of Russia's response to asset confiscation — Foreign Ministry
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin noted that retaliatory measures "can be both symmetrical and asymmetrical in a variety of instruments, including legal, financial, and administrative"
US sanctions against Russia 'terrible stupidity' — Putin
"This situation, when one country dictates its will to the rest of the world, including in the political sphere, using financial and economic instruments, is unacceptable," the Russian president stressed
Almost 10,000 people evacuated from Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
The total number of evacuees stands at 9,907, Oleg Sinegubov, head of the regional military administration, said
Commander-in-chief warns Russian troops can circumvent Ukrainian forces in Kharkov Region
Kiev acknowledges that the situation in the Kharkov Region is extremely difficult for the Ukrainian troops
US, Iran enage in indirect talks on Middle East security — news outlet
According to Axios, the consultations were devoted to discussing the possible "consequences of Iran and its proxies" in the region, as well as "US concerns about Tehran's nuclear program"
Patriot supplies unlikely to impact Russia’s plans to liberate Kharkov, expert says
According to Roman Shkurlatov, two Patriot systems will not make Kharkov safe
China expects peace to recover on European continent shortly — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader added that Beijing "is ready to play its constructive role"
US believes Hamas not ready for hostage deal with Israel now — news outlet
According to Axios, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at a meeting with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions of 17 countries that Hamas has withdrawn from negotiations with Israel as it hopes to increase international pressure on the Jewish state by demanding an end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Ukrainian troops leave most positions in Netailovo near Avdeyevka, says DPR
It is reported that the Ukrainian military had been unsuccessfully trying to bring in reserves to hold the defense
Ukrainian drone attack kills civilian in Russia’s Kursk Region — acting governor
One employee died of injuries, Alexey Smirnov said
Putin’s visit highlights strategic partnership between Moscow, Beijing — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev pointed out that it was a mutually beneficial and promising partnership
Ukraine’s military has about 2,000-strong garrison in Kherson — resistance fighters
Ukrainian service members have been moving little in the city lately and normally only at night, the Kherson Resistance guerilla unit commander added
Hungary vetoes Council of Europe resolution on Ukraine — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto said he had asked the Council of Europe to include alternative peace plans to the resolution but that his proposal had been declined by a majority vote
Afghanistan to expand range of goods exported to Russia — deputy PM Overchuk
"We are interested in Afghan exports of agriculture products to our market," Alexey Overchuk said
Over 500 military, special vehicles commissioned to Russia’s Central Military District
According to the press office, the commissioned vehicles made it possible to complete equipment of seven motorized infantry and tank units
North Korea tested tactical ballistic missile with new guidance system on May 17
The test launch confirmed the accuracy and reliability of the system, the Korean Central News Agency reported
Israeli Air Force fighter jet strikes Jenin neighborhood in West Bank — army
The target of the strike was not specified
Russian troops deliver 28 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week
Russian forces advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on 18 Ukrainian army brigades in the Kupyansk area over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
The Kiev regime’s attempt to use a fixed-wing drone to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia was foiled, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement
Russian servicemen seize British FV104 Samaritan armored ambulance — top brass
"The vehicle has already been repaired and is being prepared to be added to the collection of foreign trophy weapons," the Russian Defense Ministry said
North Pole platform back to Murmansk after 18-month-long Arctic mission
The expedition North Pole-41 was a continuation of the program for comprehensive research in the high latitudes of the Arctic founded by Soviet scientists decades ago
Confiscation of Russian assets by Estonia for transfer to Ukraine is theft — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin stressed that Russia considers this "a violation of international law"
Putin apologizes to Harbin residents for tight security measures over his visit
"The greatest impression lies in the power of Harbin," the Russian leader noted, adding that "Harbin has turned into a powerful world-scale megacity in recent years"
Dedollarization of Russia-China trade will continue — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also highly praised the cooperation between the regions of Russia and the provinces of China and emphasized its contribution to the development of the Russian territories bordering China
Americans undermine trust in dollar, its role as reserve currency themselves — Putin
The Russian leader noted that solutions on how to make payments are possible and do exist
Kiev asks US to lift restrictions on using weapons against targets in Russia — newspaper
According to The Wall Street Journal, Kiev has also asked Washington to lift restrictions on the use of US weapons against targets on Russian territory
Ukrainian troops preparing for defense in northeastern Sumy Region, says top commander
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said that he "inspected all the units"
Fico’s bodyguards saved his life — Slovakia’s Interior Minister
"The prime minister’s personal protection group acted absolutely properly amid a rapidly developing emergency situation," Matus Sutaj-Estok underlined
Russia to find platforms for speaking out if US refuses to issue visas — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, it is necessary to "treat both the issuance and non-issuance of American visas with coldness and detachment"
Energy infrastructure facility suffers damage in Ukraine’s Poltava Region
Ukrainian media outlets reported explosions in the city of Mirgorod
Qatar to focus efforts on partnership with Russia on North-South project — envoy
The North-South project is also important for many countries of the region, Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani added
'Sanitary zone' near Kharkov and talks on Ukraine: What Putin told the media in Harbin
Even though Vladimir Putin’s visit to China was a state one, "it was a purely working trip"
New relations, successes of China's automobile industry: what Putin, Xi said in Beijing
According to the Russian leader, the partnership between Moscow and Beijing "will serve as a model of how ties between neighboring states should be built"
Diplomat warns about response to EU ban on broadcasting of Russian media outlets
According to the Russian diplomat, the EU decision is based "solely on political motives."
Different routes for Power of Siberia 2 under discussion, including through NSR — Putin
"You can 'bribe' the tanker fleet and arrange [supplies] along the Northern Sea Route almost like through the pipeline," the Russian leader
Relations between Gulf countries and Russia reach new level — Omani minister
According to Said bin Mohammed Al Saqri, this happened thanks to Russia’s cooperation with both the Council in general and "bilateral cooperation with each of its member countries"
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group embarks on long-distance deployment
"The naval group’s ships have set their course towards the Atlantic Ocean through designated areas of the Barents Sea," the press office said
Another five Chinese brands to enter Russian market in 2024
"By the end of the year the number of new Chinese brands may reach 10," analysts said
Orban sees link between attack on pro-peace Fico, war preparations in West
According to the Hungarian prime minister, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is planning to visit Hungary in the run-up to elections to the European Parliament scheduled for June 6-9 to try and persuade Budapest to reconsider its stance
Legitimate Ukrainian president needed to sign any agreements, says Putin
Ukraine was expected to hold its presidential election in March but the vote was canceled because martial law is in effect in the country
Russian troops destroy 600 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost over 520 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Hungary suggests EU countries adopt Georgian-style foreign agent law, adviser says
Earlier, Hungary took measures against foreign influence on the country’s domestic policy
Ukrainian president rejects French leader’s idea of Olympic truce
According to Zelensky, Kiev does not believe in the idea of an Olympic truce as it would "play into the enemy’s hands"
US sanctions on Russian, Chinese goods to backfire, spiking inflation at home — Putin
The Russian president noted that sanctions are elements of economic war and are nothing new
Israeli army says radical commander eliminated in airstrike on Jenin
Islam Khamayseh was involved in organizing a number of terror attacks in the area, the army’s press service reported
Current Kiev regime rooted in coup — Putin
The Russian leader blamed Kiev’s sponsors in the West for organizing this coup, saying they escalated it into an armed conflict
Strategic role of North Korean nuclear forces to increase by 2025 — Kim Jong Un
The North Korean leader also pointed to "the need to build an overwhelming nuclear war deterrent in response to the security situation caused by the enemies' reckless intrigues"
Kyrgyz security forces cordon off street in center of Bishkek where crowd gathers
According to the 24.kg news agency, about 1,000 people, who arrived there after the fight in the hostel, gathered behind the cordon
Ukrainian shelling leaves 12 injured in Kherson Region
The attack involved HIMARS rockets
Blast at Budenny Academy in St. Petersburg not linked with terrorism — governor
The press service of the Leningrad Military District reported earlier in the day that seven servicemen were injured in an explosion that occurred in the academy’s utilities territory when garbage was being removed from basemen premises
Slovakia’s Fico between life and death, it is loss for Slovakia, Hungary — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister believes that the upcoming months will be extremely important for the future of Europe in due to the upcoming European Parliament elections and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
Putin explains Russian army’s operation near Kharkov by need to create buffer zone
Civilians are being killed there as a result of Kiev’s bombardments, which is obvious, the Russian leader noted
Russia, China may pool efforts to create materials for future spacecraft — scientist
"It is fundamentally important to achieve the minimum mass while retaining such properties as strength and resistance to adverse external effects," Yevgeny Alexandrov pointed out
Law on new rules of mobilization comes into force in Ukraine
The new rules caused a storm of indignation among Ukrainian citizens of military age at the stage of the bill's introduction into the Verkhovna Rada at the end of last year
Russian troops use latest Upyr FPV drones in Kharkov push
Russian troops employed the Upyr FPV drone for the first time in the special military operation in Ukraine in May 2023
European Council suspends broadcasting activity of four Russian media outlets
According to the Council, this ban does not apply to any activities other than broadcasting
Russia has no plans today to seize Kharkov, says Putin
The current Kiev regime is to blame for ongoing battles in the Kharkov direction, the Russian leader stressed
Ukrainian servicemen complain about heavy losses due to shortage of equipment, munitions
Ukrainian forces lose a large number of armored vehicles to Russian FPV drones, platoon commander Alexander Belyayev said
US directly responsible for emergence, escalation of Ukrainian crisis — Beijing
On May 16, US Department of State Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel noted that China cannot improve relations with Europe, if it will support Russia at the same time, allegedly fueling the Russian military-industrial complex
Russia to take response measures amid nuclear threats — senior diplomat
"Yet this vagueness has always been typical of the Western group’s doctrinal approaches, including nuclear weapons," Sergey Ryabkov noted
French army train unit of ‘super covert’ scouts in Estonia — radio
This "experimental unit of super covert scouts" is designed to identify enemy strongholds, locate entrances to trenches, and coordinate assault teams to capture them, the RTL reported
Finnish president says Helsinki doesn’t ask for hosting NATO nuclear weapons on its soil
Alexander Stubb pointed out that after joining the North Atlantic Alliance, Finland wants to play a meaningful role in it
Born out of love: Putin hears heartwarming tale of panda Katyusha’s birth
Svetlana Akulova noted that the mama panda turned out to have very strong maternal instincts
Two civilians hurt in Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod
According to the governor, the two wounded men were taken to hospital
Russian interior ministry’s center in Nicaragua to go on working despite US sanctions
"We will continue combating drug businesses along with those partners who share these and other goals of countering common security challenges," Maria Zakharova stressed
Russia, Iran working to create single BRICS currency — Iranian ambassador
Kazem Jalali pointed out that the United States uses the dollar to create restrictions, and therefore the use of national currencies in mutual settlements is on the agenda
Crowd gathered in central Bishkek agrees to disperse after talks with top police officer
The meeting was held in a generally calm atmosphere, the 24.kg news agency reported
Russia to view seizure of its property as robbery — Russian MFA on Estonia’s move
Maria Zakharova added that "the Western puppeteers exploit the Baltic countries as a 'testing ground' to test the waters concerning various kinds of anti-Russian ideas"
Australia announces another package of anti-Russia sanctions
"Australia condemns, in the strongest possible terms, North Korea’s illegal export and Russia’s procurement and use of North Korean ballistic missiles," the statement reads
Russian diplomat slams EU’s call for ensuring freedom of protest in Georgia
Georgia’s parliament passed the third reading of the bill On the Transparency of Foreign Influence on May 14
State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked State Duma lawmakers for approving his candidacy for the prime minister’s office
US carries out subcritical nuclear experiment at Nevada site
The NNSA claims that the current and previous 33 subcritical experiments were consistent with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty
Russia, Iran turn US sanctions into new possibilities — senior Iranian diplomat
"It is impossible to build peace in the region without close economic ties," Ali Bagheri Kani said
Starlink’s failure helps Russian army take Kiev forces by surprise in Kharkov Region — WP
In addition, Ukrainian forces were facing ammunition shortages due to a stalled US aid package
Russia, China warn US, NATO against setting up military infrastructure in Afghanistan
The leaders of Russia and China also expressed their intention "to boost Afghanistan-related partner interaction both at the bilateral level and on multilateral platforms"
Press review: Day one of Putin's China visit and US stands by Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 17th
Expert says ‘sanitary zone’ in Ukraine should be 300 kilometers deep
it should be enough to make sure that US, French and British-made long-range weapons don’t reach Russia, including the country’s new regions, Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of Russia’s National Defense magazine told TASS
Multipolar world a dominating issue at Kazan Forum — senator
"As long as the world is unipolar, this world will be extremely unstable, this world will continually generate threats," Konstantin Kosachev said
Russia takes control of more land than Ukraine in 2023 counteroffensive — newspaper
Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on Russia’s offensive operations in Ukraine, that the goal was to create "a sanitary zone" to protect border areas from shelling attacks
Shipments of long-range missiles to Kiev may expand ‘buffer zone’ toward Poland — Medvedev
"Once the Kiev regime uses Storm Shadow / SCALP-EG missiles with a range of at least 550 kilometers when the distance between Belgorod and Kiev is 429 kilometers, practically the entire central and most of the western parts of Ukraine fall within this sanitary zone," the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Russia working on logistics with Gulf countries — deputy PM Khusnullin
The work is underway on development of international transport corridors in different directions, Marat Khusnullin added
Assassination attempt on Slovak PM Fico was planned in advance — defense minister
It is reported that doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the patient
Putin’s visit reveals futility of US’ attempts to exert pressure on China — Indian expert
Melkulangara Bhadrakumar added that closer relations with China will "strengthen Russia's position and become a stepping through for major events"
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace three times in past day
Three shelling attacks on positions of Syrian government troops by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra were reported in the Idlib governorate in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, but needs to know who is trustworthy there — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that it was politicians in Kiev who "withdrew from the negotiation process" as soon as troops were pulled back from Kiev
Russian troops advance towards Borovaya in eastern Kharkov region — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that as of today, more than 200 square kilometers of the region had been liberated from the Ukrainian armed forces
Russia warns US, EU, Kiev they are playing with fire — MFA about Ukrainian strikes
Maria Zakharova pointed out that behind these barbaric attacks with Western weapons the silhouettes of US and British handlers of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's were clearly visible
Russian, Chinese scientists working on carbon footprint reduction — Putin
The Russian president noted that the program for creation of carbon polygons that already exist in Russia, is being implemented together with Chinese partners
Taiwan records approach of 18 Chinese aircraft, four warships
Taiwan's army responded by deploying aircraft, ships and land-based anti-aircraft missile systems to monitor the targets
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Ukrainian army’s logistics centers hit in Odessa Region
Gaza ceasefire talks suspended — radio
The talks have reached an impasse because the parties to the conflict cannot agree on the conditions for the release of hostages, the Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported
