Battlegroup North liberates settlement of Staritsa in Kharkov Region. "Units of Battlegroup North carried out active operations, liberating the settlement of Staritsa in the Kharkov Region and advancing deeper into enemy defenses," the statement reads.

Russian forces destroy IRIS-T radar, drone boat storage site, two Ukrainian drone boats in western part of Black Sea, on Dnieper River in past day. "Two drone speedboats of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed in the western part of the Black Sea and on the Dnieper River in the past day,"."Russian tactical aircraft, drone teams, missile units and artillery forces destroyed a German-made IRIS-T radar and a drone boat storage site. Enemy troops and equipment were hit in 134 areas," the statement reads.

Russian air defenses down 37 drones, Tochka U missile, 21 HIMARS, Vampire, Olkha rockets in past day. "Air defenses downed 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, a Tochka U missile and 21 rockets, including US-made HIMARS rockets, Czech-made Vampire rockets and Olkha rockets," the statement reads.

Battlegroup West move to more advantageous positions, making Ukraine lose up to 270 troops."Units of Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions and inflicted a defeat on the forces of the 14h Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade near Sinkovka and Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region and Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. They also repelled an attack by an assault team from the 63rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

Battlegroup Dnepr makes Ukraine lose two tanks, six artillery pieces."Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit troops and equipment of the 35th Marine Brigade and the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Ivanovka in the Kherson Region and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 40 troops, two tanks and three motor vehicles. In addition, four US-made M777 155 mm howitzers, a British-made FH-70 towed howitzer and a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer were destroyed by counterbattery fire," the statement reads.

"Troops and equipment of the 106th, 113th and 129th territorial defense brigades were hit near Veterinarnoye in the Kharkov Region, Miropolye and Loknya in the Sumy Region. Four counterattacks by assault teams from the 42nd Mechanized Brigade, the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade near Liptsy, Tikhoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Ukraine lost up to 150 troops, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles.

A Grad 122 mm combat vehicle, a Polish-made Krab 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, a Bogdana 155 mm self-propelled howitzer and a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer were destroyed by counterbattery fire. In addition, a Ukrainian ammunition depot was wiped out.

Battlegroup South improves frontline positions, hitting troops, equipment of four Ukrainian brigades. "Units of Battlegroup South improved their frontline positions, hitting troops and equipment of the 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 105th and 111th territorial defense brigades near Krasnogorovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

Battlegroup Center improves tactical positions, defeats units of four Ukrainian brigades, repels five contrattacks, makes Ukraine lose up to 420 troops in past day. "Units of Battlegroup Center improved their tactical positions, defeating the forces of the 68th Ranger Brigade, the 24th and 100th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Second National Guard Brigade near Semyonovka, Mayorsk, Kalinovo and Novgorodskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled five counterattacks by assault teams from the 25th Air Assault Brigade, the 47th and 110th mechanized brigades and the 142th Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Netailovo, Umanskoye, Arkhangelskoye and Solovyovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 420 troops, a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle and five motor vehicles. In addition, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, an Akatsiya 152 mm self-propelled gun, a Giatsint-B 152 mm gun, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, two D-30 122 mm howitzers and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 mobile radar system were hit by counterbattery fire.