Repelling missile attack in Sevastopol completed — governor

SEVASTOPOL, May 19. /TASS/. Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhaev announced the completion of repelling the missile attack, but warned of the danger of falling fragments and submunitions.

"The repelling of the missile attack has been completed. Currently, the 112 service is receiving reports of fallen fragments and submunitions," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor reminded residents that they should not approach or pick up submunitions, and also asked them to report dangerous finds by calling 112. "Rescue services promptly respond to all reports and go to the scene," Razvozhaev added.

Earlier, the governor of Sevastopol reported that no damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded as a result of the attack.