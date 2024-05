MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. An energy infrastructure facility has suffered damage in the Ukrainian region of Poltava, Filipp Pronin, head of the regional military administration, said.

"Energy infrastructure has been damaged in one of the Poltava Region’s districts," he wrote on Telegram without providing further details.

Air raid sirens went off several times in the region last night. Ukrainian media outlets reported explosions in the city of Mirgorod.