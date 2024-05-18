Strategic role of North Korean nuclear forces to increase by 2025 — Kim Jong Un

TOKYO, May 18. /TASS/. North Korea will seek to increase the strategic role of its nuclear forces by 2025 in accordance with the plan of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, the country's leader Kim Jong Un said during his visit to one of the leading enterprises of the military-industrial complex.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un outlined the strategic tasks for the defense sector to honorably carry out the main mission of reliably ensuring the peaceful life and security of our people. According to him, if the military production plan set by the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea is implemented by 2025, our nuclear forces will undergo very significant changes and their strategic position will be greatly strengthened," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim Jong Un also pointed to "the need to build an overwhelming nuclear war deterrent in response to the security situation caused by the enemies' reckless intrigues." He emphasized that "production activities aimed at rapidly strengthening the nuclear force should be accelerated without interruption and without hesitation." "The enemies will be frightened and will not dare to play with fire only when they see with their own eyes the nuclear combat readiness of our state," the North Korean leader underscored.