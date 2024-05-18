Slovak PM’s attacker pleads guilty before court — media

BRATISLAVA, May 18. /TASS/. Writer Juraj Cintula, suspected of an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, has pleaded guilty before the court, the RTVS media outlet reported.

Meanwhile, Slovak Radio said that Fico, who was taken to the hospital in the city of Banska Bystrica after the attack, is in serious but stable condition.

An armed attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took place in the town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. The shooter was detained. According to the Slovak media, writer Juraj Cintula attacked Fico for political reasons as he disagreed with his views and the government’s policies.

Robert Fico took office as Slovak prime minister on October 25, 2023. Earlier, he served as prime minister in 2006-10 and 2012-18. The politician has long been critical of the West’s Ukraine strategy, emphasizing that there is no military solution to the conflict, while weapons supplies to Kiev are only leading to numerous casualties.