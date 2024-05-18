Tourist exchanges between Russia, North Korea gain traction — minister

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov, who heads a government commission for cooperation with North Korea, said tourist exchanges between the countries are gaining popularity.

He made the statement at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"We have big plans with our Korean comrades. We have recently executed some of them. There has been a good exchange of tourist groups," the minister said.

He also said that the Moscow Zoo and ballet dancers recently paid a visit to North Korea. The countries are discussing plant breeding, according to the minister.

"What are your plans now?" Putin asked.

"We have plans to continue this work," Kozlov replied.