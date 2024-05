PARIS, May 18. /TAS/. Kiev needs 120 to 130 F-16 tactical fighters or other advanced warplanes, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP).

According to him, Kiev needs this number of F-16s "in order to have parity" with Moscow.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that flooding Ukraine with weapons will neither affect Moscow’s resolve nor change the course of its special military operation.