Upgraded T-72B3 main battle tanks arrive for Russian troops

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. A batch of upgraded T-72B3 main battle tanks arrived for Russian troops, the press office of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer announced on Thursday.

"Uralvagonzavod (part of the state corporation Rostec) has dispatched a batch of upgraded T-72B3 tanks to the Defense Ministry of Russia," the press office said in a statement.

"The combat vehicles have received a new powerful engine, an advanced fire control system, a rear view camera and the driver mechanic’s display complex," the statement reads.

The work was carried out under the defense procurement plan, which envisaged that the tanks from the repair stock would undergo major overhaul and upgrade to the T-72B3 level, the press office said.

"While developing the T-72 tank, specialists integrated substantial upgrade potential that is being actively used today. The upgrade has covered actually all the systems, improving the vehicles’ maneuverability and increasing their firepower and protection, including the armor shield," Uralvagonzavod said.

The upgraded T-72B3 tank comes with a new fire control system with an automatic target tracker, it added.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that following the results of the International Army Games specialists proposed some technical solutions for boosting the T-72’s combat efficiency and reliability, which resulted in the T-72B3M modification that outshined foreign rivals by some characteristics.

Russia plans to upgrade all of its operational T-72 tanks, the defense chief said.