Troops to employ T-72B3 tanks, army aviation helicopters in southern Russia drills

The maneuvers will involve the personnel of the 42nd motor rifle division of the Southern Military District’s 58th all-arms army, the press office specified.

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Motorized infantry, armored and artillery units will hold a force-on-force exercise at the Sernovodsky training range in the Stavropol Region, employing T-72B3 tanks and army aviation, the press office of the Southern Military District reported on Friday.

"Two company-size tactical groups will carry out combat operations against each other at the all-arms practice range with the landing of a tactical airborne assault force as part of a force-on-force tactical exercise," the press office said in a statement.

Mi-8AMTSh ‘Terminator’ army aviation helicopters will be employed to land the airborne forces and provide support for the troops, the statement says.

The drills involve about 500 troops and more than 50 items of military hardware: T-72B3 tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, Mi-8AMTSh army aviation helicopters, self-propelled artillery guns and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers.