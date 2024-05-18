Acute foreign policy confrontation between Russia, West ‘in full swing’ — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. An acute foreign policy confrontation between Russia and the West is "in full swing," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The acute phase of [Russia’s] military and political confrontation with the West continues. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that it is in full swing. Our European neighbors are showing particular zeal in terms of anti-Russian rhetoric," he pointed out at the 32ndAssembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.

Everyone has heard remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and top EU diplomat Josep Borrell about an inevitable war with Russia, Lavrov noted.