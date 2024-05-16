Russian Aerospace Forces destroy three militant bases in Syria — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed three militant bases in the Syrian provinces of Homs and Deir ez-Zor, said Major General Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

"Strikes by Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed three bases of militants who came out of the (US-controlled) al-Tanf zone and took refuge in hard-to-reach areas of the mountain ranges of Al-Amur in the Homs province and El-Bishri in the Deir ez-Zor province," he said.