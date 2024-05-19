At least 10 UAVs suppressed in Krasnodar region — operational headquarters

KRASNODAR, May 19. /TASS/. At least 10 drones were suppressed at night in the Slavyansky and Kushchevsky districts in Russia’s Krasnodar region, the Telegram channel of the operational headquarters of the region reported.

"On the night of May 18-19, the Kiev regime attempted to attack civilian targets in the Slavyansky and Kushchevsky districts using UAVs. At least 10 drones were suppressed," the statements says.

In the Kushchevsky district, after the fall of one of the devices, a local fire occurred. Special services are working on the scene to extinguish the fire. One of the UAVs fell on the territory of the oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. No fire was recorded. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage.