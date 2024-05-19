Russian air defense shot down 57 UAVs in Krasnodar region overnight — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 57 UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces over the Krasnodar region and three drones in the Belgorod Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Three UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region, 57 UAVs were destroyed and intercepted over the territory of the Krasnodar region," the ministry reported.

Russian air defense forces shot down nine ATACMS missiles and one drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over Crimea

"Over the past night, a number of attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using American ATACMS tactical missiles and aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped. On duty air defense systems destroyed nine ATACMS tactical missiles and one UAV over the territory Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.