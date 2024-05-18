Russian air defenses down four Hammer air bombs, two HARM missiles over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian air defense downed four Hammer air bombs and two HARM missiles over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Kiev regime’s attempt to use French-made Hammer aircraft bombs and US-made HARM missiles to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia was foiled between 12:20 and 12:30 p.m. Moscow time (9:20 to 9:30 a.m. GMT) on May 18. On-duty air defenses destroyed four air bombs and two missiles over the Belgorod Region," the statement reads.