Putin-Xi talks were very successful, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Beijing talks between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China were very successful, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told TV journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"The environment was very friendly and the leaders were in a good mood. They held a very successful conversation so when a small group of us sat down to lunch, the atmosphere was completely relaxed. This kind of atmosphere helps people understand each other better, making jokes and telling stories. Basically, the chemistry got stronger," Ushakov said in an excerpt of an interview posted on Zarubin’s Telegram channel.

Putin made a state visit to China on May 16-17. His talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which took place at the Zhongnanhai government residence in Beijing, were followed by an informal lunch. The leaders were joined by several members of their delegations, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoiug and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.