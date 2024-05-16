Russian Tor air defense systems effective in destroying Storm Shadow missiles — top brass

DONETSK, May 16. /TASS/. Teams of Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems of Russia’s Battlegroup East shield troops at the first defensive line and successfully destroy Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Thursday.

"Storm Shadow is quite a complex target launched from enemy aircraft. We are warned about that and then we look in that sector, detect and destroy it. The complexity of this target is that it flies at a low altitude. But this [Tor-M2] system excellently copes with low-flying targets," the ministry quoted the team commander with the call sign Balova as saying.

Teams of Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems of Russia’s Battlegroup East shield first-echelon troops and civilian facilities in the south Donetsk direction. Each team has a record of dozens of destroyed targets: unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications, glide aerial bombs, aircraft and helicopters.

The Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system can operate both in the manual mode with the help of operators and automatically. The system controls the designated airspace on its own and independently locks on all aerial targets not identified by the friend-or-foe technology.