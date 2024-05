MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s drone has attacked a municipal vehicle in Russia’s Kursk Region, killing one person and leaving another one injured, Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"A Ukrainian drone attacked a vehicle belonging to a local utility company in the village of Gorodishche in the Rylsky District. One employee died of injuries. <...> Another employee suffered a shrapnel injury; ambulance workers are providing medical assistance to him," he wrote on Telegram.