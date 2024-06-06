Russian mission points out Western hypocrisy in supplying weapons to kill civilians

UNITED NATIONS, June 6. /TASS/. Russia's Political Coordinator to the UN Security Council Nadezhda Sokolova has pointed to the hypocrisy of Western countries that supply weapons to kill civilians while talking about peace.

"Western delegations to the UNSC have unpacked their monthly plan to convene meetings on Ukraine - as always, just to tick off this box and [talk about] issues that have little relevance. And also - to promote their obviously failed endeavor with the 'peace conference' on June 15-16 in Burgenstock, Switzerland," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Sokolova also pointed out that the meeting requested by Russia for June 14 will tackle "a really extremely explosive issue for international peace and security - the permission to attack Russian territories with Western weapons." "A good opportunity to talk about peace. And about the hypocrisy of those who with one hand grab the throat of the dove of peace and with the other hand supply weapons to scumbags to kill civilians," she underscored.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on May 31 that President Joe Biden had authorized the use of American weapons for attacks on Russian territory. According to him, they can only be used to attack Russian regions bordering Kharkov. Blinken didn’t rule out the possibility of expanding the range in the future.

On the same day, the German cabinet of ministers announced that German weapons may be used to shield the Kharkov Region from Russian attacks. Currently, Western countries have no unified position regarding restrictions on the weapons they supply to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 28 that the selection of targets and flight assignments for modern strike systems are made remotely or automatically, "without the presence of Ukrainian servicemen." This is done by those who produce and supply these systems to Ukraine, he pointed out. Putin warned that NATO countries should "realize what they are playing with." Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev emphasized on May 31 that all long-range weapons delivered to Ukraine are already "directly controlled by NATO servicemen" and that such actions could be a pretext for retaliatory strikes.