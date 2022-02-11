Russia places latest Nebo-T radars on combat alert in Volga area and Urals

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, February 11. /TASS/. The teams of the cutting-edge Nebo-T radar stations of the Central Military District’s air defense division assumed combat duty in the Volga area and the Urals, the District’s press office reported on Friday.

"In order to check the radars, next-generation Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bombers specially took to the skies from the airfields in the Chelyabinsk and Sverdlovsk Regions to simulate the enemy. The personnel’s operations helped swiftly identify the targets, measure their coordinates and ensure their tracking. The teams successfully coped with the assigned tasks," the press office said in a statement.

Nebo-T radars are a heavy upgrade of Nebo-U radar stations. They arrived for the first time for the troops of Russia’s Central Military District in January 2022, the press office said.

Nebo-T radars substantially outshine their predecessors by their operational characteristics. They are capable of pinpointing aerodynamic and ballistic targets within a range of 600 km more quickly and tracking them with great precision. The combat posture of these radars will boost the capabilities of the Central Military District’s air defense troops in the Volga and Urals regions, the press office reported.

The units of the Central Military District’s air defense division are stationed in regions in the Volga area, the Urals and Siberia.