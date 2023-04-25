US President Joe Biden officially announces re-election bid

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has officially launched his candidacy to seek a second White House term in 2024, according to a video address released on Tuesday.

"Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they have to defend democracy," he said. "That’s why I’m running for re-election," Biden added.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also announced plans to run for re-election. "As Americans, we believe in freedom and liberty - and we believe that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it. That’s why Joe Biden and I are running for re-election," she wrote on Twitter.

The United States will hold its presidential election in November 2024. Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to seek re-election in November 2022.