Russia has 10 wildfires in close proximity to populated areas — minister

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia has 10 wildfires that are ranging within five kilometers from settlements, Russian Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov said.

Three of the fires have been brought under control, he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The 10 wildfires cover a total of 519 hectares, according to the minister.

If more remote wildfires are counted, Russia has a total of 51 of conflagrations on an area of 43,058 hectares, he said.

Kurenkov also reported on floods, saying 1,373 homes were affected across 10 Russian regions so far this spring.

A total of 17,800 people were evacuated, he said.