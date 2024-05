MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov to discuss floods and wildfires.

"We have several topics. Let's start with the main one, the current one, the hottest one in the literal sense of the word," Putin said.

He said while flooding is not over yet, there are also fires or fire-hazardous situations in some regions.