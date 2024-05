MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he believes that Europe will not be a partner for Russia for at least one generation.

He made the remark in response after the idea was suggested by Dmitry Trenin, research director at the Institute of World Military Economy and Strategy.

"I cannot help but agree. We are experiencing this in practical work almost on a daily basis," the minister said at the 32nd Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.