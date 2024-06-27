Bolivia’s former Navy commander detained after attempted coup — TV

BUENOS AIRES, June 27. /TASS/. Bolivian former Navy commander Juan Arnes Salvador has been detained as part of the investigation of the attempted coup case, Bolivia TV said.

He was the second to be detained after the attempted military coup. Earlier, the police detained General Juan Jose Zuniga.

On June 26, a group of the Bolivian military led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed as the army commander-in-chief on June 25, took the square in front of the government building in Bolivia’s de-facto capital city of La Paz. President Arce condemned their actions as an attempted coup and swore in the new command of the armed forces. The new commander-in-chief, Jose Wilson Sanchez ordered all the military to return to their barracks. Shortly after, the military left the square.