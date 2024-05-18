Russian MFA describes Putin’s China trip as defining for world’s future

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to China is set to determine the future of the world, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The trip laid the groundwork for many years to come, she said on TVC television.

"These are momentous steps that will determine the future not only of our region, but also of the entire planet," the diplomat said.

Zakharova also said relations between Russia and China is seen by the world-majority countries as an alternative.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier on Saturday that Putin’s visit to China reaffirmed that relations of comprehensive partnership between the countries surpass in their quality the traditional alliances of the past era and continue to play a key role in maintaining international security and balanced world development.