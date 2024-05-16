Russia, China sign ten joint documents

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese delegations have signed ten joint documents, including a declaration on comprehensive partnership signed earlier by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The rest of the documents were signed by members of the Russian Economic Development Ministry, the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Ministry, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, the Business Russia association and news agencies, including TASS. On the Chinese side, the documents were signed by representatives of similar structures.

The agreements penned included an initiative to develop the Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island, protocols on requirements for beef and other products exported to China, a deal to create the Land of Big Cats cross-border reserve, a memorandum on holding a BRICS Expert Forum, agreements on media cooperation, information exchange, and cooperation between business associations.