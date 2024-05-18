Russian court seizes Deutsche Bank’s assets under RusChemAlliance’s claims

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration in St. Petersbrug and the Leningrad Region has seized the property, accounts and securities of Deutsche Bank based on a claim by RusChemAlliance, the operator of a project to construct a gas processing and liquefaction facility in Ust-Luga.

According to the files of arbitration cases, the court has partially upheld RusChemAlliance’s claim for interim measures against Deutsche Bank.

Earlier, the company filed a 22.2 bln ruble ($241 mln) lawsuit against Deutsche Bank as part of bank guarantee claims, demanding a foreclosure of Deutsche Bank’s subsidiaries in Russia.