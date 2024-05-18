Putin, Xi Jinping discussed China’s security proposal, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal for global security was discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China in different meetings, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"President Xi Jinping's initiative on global security was discussed during our visit to China at meetings both at meetings of expanded delegations, and at restricted-attendance meetings, and in a one-on-one conversation between the leaders. We see a great rationale for the practical advancement of the idea of ensuring global security to begin with the formation of the foundations of Eurasian security without any Euro-Atlantic overlay," he said at the 32nd Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.