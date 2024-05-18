Expert says ‘sanitary zone’ in Ukraine should be 300 kilometers deep

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. A "sanitary zone" in Ukraine should be some 300 kilometers (186 miles) deep, given the range of the weapons that Kiev has, Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of Russia’s National Defense magazine, told TASS.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that Moscow was seeking to create "a sanitary zone" in order to protect civilians in border areas from Ukrainian attacks.

"Ideally, it should be an area free of the Ukrainian armed forces. As for its depth, it should be enough to make sure that US, French and British-made long-range weapons don’t reach Russia, including the country’s new regions. That said, since the range of, say, long-range ATACMS missiles stands at 300 kilometers, then the Russian Armed Forces need to control an area 300 kilometers deep," the expert explained.