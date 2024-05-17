Another five Chinese brands to enter Russian market in 2024

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Five brands from China working in the category of electronics, apparel, footwear and accessories have entered the Russian market since the beginning of 2024, and five more may enter it by the end of the year, analysts from CORE.XP consultancy told TASS.

"Five new brands from China have entered the Russian market since the beginning of 2024. By the end of the year the number of new Chinese brands may reach 10," they said.

Among Chinese brands considering entry into Russia’s market are Sprandi (apparel, footwear and accessories), Semir (apparel, footwear and accessories), Realme (electronics), TCL Electronics (electronics), HEA (Happy Easy Anyway, apparel, footwear and accessories).