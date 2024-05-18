Russia remains open to security dialogue with West but only on equal terms — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia remains open to dialogue on security and strategic stability with the West but only on equal terms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As the [Russian] president said, we remain open to dialogue with the West, particularly on the issues of security and strategic stability. However, it should not be a conversation from a position of strength and one’s own exceptionalism but should be conducted on equal terms, based on respect for each other’s interests," he noted at the 32nd Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.

Lavrov pointed out that those issues should be considered in their entirety. According to him, Western officials often pull out certain aspects on which Russia does not agree with them and accuse Moscow of lacking a constructive approach.

"In the current situation, it’s only right for us to boost cooperation with the countries of the global majority who are unwilling to sacrifice their relations with us - which are mutually beneficial and based on the historical memory - for the sake of the West’s geopolitical escapade in Ukraine," the top Russian diplomat concluded.