Tehran holding indirect talks with Washington in Oman, Iran's envoy to UN confirms

DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. Iran is holding indirect negotiations with the United States representatives in Oman, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani, confirmed.

Iravani said that the talks are "an ongoing process" and that "the negotiations have not been the first and will not be the last of their kind," Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Iravani as saying.

The diplomat commented on the information published on May 18 by the American portal Axios. Indirect negotiations mean that Iranian and American diplomats communicate through intermediaries - in this case, through representatives of Oman.

Axios reported citing sources that two top Biden administration officials held indirect talks with Iranian officials in Oman this week on how to avoid escalating regional attack.

During the consultations, "U.S. concerns regarding the status of Iran's nuclear program" were also discussed.

The last Iran-US indirect talks in Muscat took place five months ago. The portal stressed that the May meeting was held for the first time since Iran’s massive attack on Israeli territory on April 13.

On April 18, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran warned Washington through diplomatic channels about an impending attack on Israel in response to the Israeli Air Force shelling of the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on April 1, and after the attack said that it did not want further escalation.